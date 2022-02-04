Idena (IDNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,423.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Idena has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $117,423.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00136690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00029570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,051,829 coins and its circulating supply is 56,602,052 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

