IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. IDEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.63 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.82.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $202.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.04 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.