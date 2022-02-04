Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Immuneering alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMRX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 96,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.