Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,445,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,642,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.