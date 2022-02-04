Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$70.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 19,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Imperial Oil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1,025.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.