Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $859.75

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 859.75 ($11.56) and traded as high as GBX 880.50 ($11.84). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 856 ($11.51), with a volume of 291,150 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCH. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.23) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 873.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 859.75.

In related news, insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.33) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,428.60).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

