Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading 3% Higher

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 14,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 24,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

