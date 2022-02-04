Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.33

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.17. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 4,545 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

