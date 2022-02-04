Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%.
NYSE IBA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.
Featured Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.