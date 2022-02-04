Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

