Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €48.00 ($53.93) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($54.38) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.28 ($50.87).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

