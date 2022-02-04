Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.44 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $10.44 million and approximately $703.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.