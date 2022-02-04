ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.34 ($16.11).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.