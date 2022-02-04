ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.42 ($16.20).

INGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

