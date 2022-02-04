Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. 16.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 19,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a P/E ratio of 273.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Innodata has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.04%.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

