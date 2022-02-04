Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOACU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000.

