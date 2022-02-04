Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,246 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

