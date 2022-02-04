InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.48. 211,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 608,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of InPlay Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, InPlay Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$310.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.37.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.683301 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

