Insider Buying: Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI) insider John A. N. Heawood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,788.92).

LON:ASLI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 107.50 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,311,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,234. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.75). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of £405.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 1.21 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) target price on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research note on Thursday.

About Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.