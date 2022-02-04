Insider Buying: Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Insider Purchases 1,700 Shares of Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) insider Catriona Hoare bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,363 ($3,176.93).

LON MTU traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 137.50 ($1.85). 156,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,653. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 184 ($2.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The company has a market capitalization of £230.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

