Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $97,191.90 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

VOXX stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.