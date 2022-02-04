Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Sells 1,986 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apple stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

