Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78.

NYSE:ANET opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,209,000 after buying an additional 740,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

