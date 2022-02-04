Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 11,882 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $573,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 33.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,786,000 after buying an additional 1,454,634 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Axonics by 522.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,653,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.