Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 6,682 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXNX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 532,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,330. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,847,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

