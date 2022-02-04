Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells 6,682 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AXNX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 532,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,330. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
