Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,244,781.85 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,016,826.07.

Shares of CNR opened at C$155.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$157.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.54. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66. The firm has a market cap of C$108.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNR. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

