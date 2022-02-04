Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Sells 12,984 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.03. 171,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.95 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.