Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP Sells $660,431.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVS opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

