Insider Selling: Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Sells 415 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.