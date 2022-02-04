Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Sells 84,449 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Cesar Johnston sold 6,462 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $8,529.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Cesar Johnston sold 18,739 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,041.93.

WATT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 571,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.11. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Energous by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

