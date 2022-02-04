Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $324,281.32 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.27. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

