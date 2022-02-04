Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Sells $3,308,731.92 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKC opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

