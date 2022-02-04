Insider Selling: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells 9,416 Shares of Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,684.81).

Shares of LON:PFD opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.93. Premier Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 127 ($1.71). The stock has a market cap of £998.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

