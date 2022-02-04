Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 119,280 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,044,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.