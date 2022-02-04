Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells 909 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) insider Jonathan Violin sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $17,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 26,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,235. The company has a market capitalization of $427.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 74,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.