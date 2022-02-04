Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$197.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$198.40.
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$172.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.69. The firm has a market cap of C$30.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.