Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$197.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$187.00 to C$197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$198.40.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$172.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.69. The firm has a market cap of C$30.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 11.0999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

