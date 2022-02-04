Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 589,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,742,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

