Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

