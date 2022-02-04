Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,889,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.