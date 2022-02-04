Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.