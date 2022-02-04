Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of VMO opened at $12.46 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

