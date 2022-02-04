Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $356.12. 3,698,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,118,734. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.12 and a 200 day moving average of $377.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.