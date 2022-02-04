Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

