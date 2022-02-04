Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 3056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
