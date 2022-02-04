Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 3056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at $142,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

