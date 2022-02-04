InvestFeed (IFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $362,811.69 and $8.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One InvestFeed coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00115193 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed (IFT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

