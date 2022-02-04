Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,593 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 475% compared to the average daily volume of 625 put options.

Post stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. 40,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,574. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

