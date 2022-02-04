Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,593 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 475% compared to the average daily volume of 625 put options.
Post stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. 40,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,574. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
