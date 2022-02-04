Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

LON:IES opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.02. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 53 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.29.

In related news, insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,605.00).

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.