ION Hits Market Capitalization of $454,348.35 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. ION has a total market cap of $454,348.35 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 81% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,694,317 coins and its circulating supply is 13,794,317 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

