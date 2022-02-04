Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.10. 62,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

About Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

