iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 6.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 104,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,062,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. iQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.