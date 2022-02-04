iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ICF)

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average daily volume of 253 call options.

BATS:ICF opened at $69.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.